Donald Reisinger, 68, passed away suddenly at his home on February 26, 2019. Don was born in Schenectady on November 5, 1950 to the late George J. and Frances (Starsiak) Reisinger. He grew up in Princetown and graduated from Schalmont High School's Class of '68. Don was a standout athlete, playing varsity baseball and football. He attended Rider College in New Jersey. Don worked for Instantwhip Eastern NY for many years. He met the love of his life, Gloria Cuomo, whom he married on September 24,1983. His friends and relatives fondly remember his outstanding sense of humor and quick wit. Don was an avid photographer and loved following his grandchildren's moments. Indeed, he was proudest of being their Papa. With his camera in hand, Don took many memorable pictures for the entire family — many of them cherished and framed. When he was with his grandsons, he loved playing video games and watching the YES network at home to follow his beloved Yankees. Don was predeceased by his brother, Laurence Reisinger and his aunt, and uncle, Dorothy (Starsiak) and Elwood Rhinehart. Survivors include his wife, Gloria; son, Donald D. Reisinger II (Ashley) and their three children, Anthony, Jack and Emily. He leaves behind his cherished mother-in-law, Gloria L. Cuomo, Aunt Beanie Petro (Thomas), and several brothers-and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (March 2) at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Rd. (Route 50) Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald Reisinger's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary