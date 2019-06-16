On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Donald S. Schuyler, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 91, in fayetteville, PA. Donald was born on April 6, 1928, in Amsterdam, NY. He was a draftsman (piping designer) for G.E. in Schenectady for 46 years. He served in the Army from 1950-1952. In 1955 Don married Louise D. Helfst. They had three daughters, Brenda (Kelly), Colleen (Knoedler), Gail Schuyler and foster "son", Jerry Dygert Don's passion was service to others which he demonstrated in his role as church deacon, being a mentor to many, and an excellent jack-of-all-trades to anyone in need. He was also known for his depend able work ethic and resourcefulness. Don enjoyed nature and created many fond memories with his family going on hikes, camping trips and watching sunsets. Don was preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Schuyler. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise; three daughters, "son", sister-in-law, Carol Schuyler; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Don will be interred at Indiantown Gap Cemetery, PA, in honor of his military service. There will not be a funeral service. Donations in his memory can be made to City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary