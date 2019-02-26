|
|
Donald Stuart Holmes, a WWII Navy veteran, died at 95 in his home in Duanesburg, NY, on February 15, 2019. He is survived by his three sons and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To read more about his life and family, please go to www.whitevanburenfh.com/notices/Donald-Holmes. An event to celebrate Don's life will be held in the spring. Family and friends will be notified once final plans are in place. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to patriotflight.org, which takes veterans from their home towns to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C., as an honor to their service.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019