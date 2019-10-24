|
|
The family of Donald W. Brightman, of Burnt Hills, New York, would like to invite friends to share in a celebration of his life at a service to be held Saturday, October 26 at 3 p.m. The service will be held at Emmanuel-Friedens Church 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady, NY. Family will receive friends following the service at a reception in the church board room. Memorial contributions can be made in Donald's name to Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, PO 9247, Niskayuna, NY 12309.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019