Donald W. Petersen joined his loving wife Carol on Friday May 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Don was born on July 16, 1931 in Schenectady, New York to the late Lawrence and Anna (Westfall) Petersen. He attended Draper High School. He retired from the Village of Scotia – Department of Public Works where he worked as a heavy equipment operator and in Collins Park. Prior to working for the village he worked for the Scotia-Glenville School District in the Maintenance Department. In the past he was also a volunteer for Scotia Auxiliary Police and Rector Fire Department. He enjoyed family gatherings, vacationing in Cape Cod and Florida, day trips, woodworking and working in his yard. Don is survived by his daughter, Priscilla (Dan) Brown, Donald (Cindy) Petersen, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his beloved cats, Oscar and Felix. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc. in Scotia. Burial will follow at the Park Cemetery in Scotia. Contributions can be made to a or please do an act of kindness for someone.