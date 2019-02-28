Donald W. Scavone, 63, of Rip Van Lane, passed away Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 10, 1956 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Anthony C. and Bertha M. (Spring) Scavone. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and Hudson Valley Community College. His family and friends affectionately referred him to as "Dondi". Dondi married Gina L. Farone on November 2, 1985 at St. Joseph's Church in Greenfield Center. He was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut for 2 years. He then began a career of over 35 years at Knolls Atomic Power Lab working his way to Engineer. He was awarded a patent for a fixture he designed that he needed for his work. His enjoyments included riding his motorcycles, boating, camping on the islands of Lake George and parachuting. He enjoyed traveling to the National Parks with his family and especially enjoyed a family trip to Italy in 2017. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Robert Scavone; brother-in-law, James Trejderowski; and his father-in-law, Anthony P. Farone. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Gina Scavone; two sons, Lucas Scavone and Clayton Scavone, both of Saratoga Springs; one sister, Charlene Trejderowski of Malta; two brothers, Anthony (Linda) Scavone of Dansville and Kenny Scavone of Duanesburg; a sister-in-law, Colleen Scavone of Wilton; his mother-in-law, Marie Farone of Wilton; his brothers and sisters–in law, Denise (Kurt) Faulhammer, Catherine (Bill) Gagnon, Alfred Farone, Anthony Farone, Jr., Christian (Shelley) Farone, Marcus (Jaime) Farone; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Joseph's Church, 3159 Route 9N, Greenfield Center. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon, immediately following the visitation at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dondi's memory may be directed to Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary