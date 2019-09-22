|
|
Retired Chief Donald W. Wayand passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family. Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lynn Wayand along with his sons, Michael, Mark, David and Thomas Wayand. Calling hours will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, New York on Thursday September 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27th, 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Scotia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019