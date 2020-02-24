Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Donelda A. LaRue


1949 - 2020
Donelda A. LaRue, 70, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Keene Valley, NY on December 11, 1949 to Joseph and Geneva LaRue. Donna was the owner and operator of D and D Antiques. She worked for Bank of America for several years and later was a bus monitor for the Burnt Hills School District. Donna enjoyed reading mystery novels, bowling, going to the races at Albany Saratoga Speedway, visiting the local fairs, watching the cardinals and pansies in her backyard, her favorite vacation spot Cape Cod, road trips and garage sales. She was the life of the party and loved music and dancing with her family. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Geneva and her siblings George LaRue, Michael LaRue and Susan LaRue Doyle. Donna is survived by her sons Dennis Warren, Jr. (Kathy) and Darrin Warren (Jay Anderson) and their father Dennis Warren, Sr.; grandchildren Kayla, Derrick and Keely; siblings Alma Getman, Margaret LaRue and Jo-Etta Butler; BFF, caregiver and "sister" Jane DeVarnne; her beloved cat Miss Sassy and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Sweetman Cemetery in the Spring. Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr. David Ford and Community Hospice of Schenectady for their care and compassion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -