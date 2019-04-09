Donna Bashor Bundy passed away on April 6, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Donna was born on September 5, 1944 to the late Phyllis Pease Hagg and Richard Pease in Huntington, Pennsylvania. Donna was happily married to the late George Bashor for 32 years. Passionate Penn State football fans, they rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on the Nittany Lions, whether by watching the games on television or trvavelling back to State College to root on their team. Donna began her teaching career in Pennsylvania, and then dedicated herself to 28 years of teaching the children of Niskayuna when they moved to New York, totaling a 40 year career. Although she taught all grades, she found her calling as a first grade teacher at Birchwood School. Her goal was to teach children to love books and become lifelong readers. She married David Bundy in 2007, and they made many memories together. They traveled in the U.S. Caribbean, and Europe. They enjoyed dancing, writing letters to each other and spending time with family and friends. Donna is survived by her husband, David Bundy; David's son, wife and children, Kemp, Kerri, Abby, and Thomas Bundy; her sisters, Mrs. Marjorie Delozier and Mrs. Patricia Geist and her husband, William; her niece, Nikki Santangelo and her husband, Matthew and their children, Austin, and Jaxon; and her nephew, Eric, his wife, Dianne and their son, Lucas. Donna was a member of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12th with Reverend Carlson officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan Street). Donna had a passion for instilling a love of reading in all children. In her memory, please consider donating a book in her name, or other contributions can be made to the following charities: the Niskayuna Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 9662, Niskayuna, NY 12309, the Al Smith Scholarship Fund at the First Reformed Church, 8 North Church Street, Schenectady, NY, or the David N. "Nick Delozier Athletic Scholarship and mailed to Janine Hawk, 149 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA 16802. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019