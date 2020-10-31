Donna Parks Davidson, 88, of Johnstown, NY died on Wednesday, October 2, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown after a brief illness. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of Helen and James Leroy Parks. Sister of Geraldine Parks Sayler (John Sayler) and Nancy Parks Popoff (Andrew Popoff). Mother of LD Davidson (Gabriella Vardal-Davidson), Lynne Davidson (Sondra Dutton) and Jennifer Davidson. Mother-in-law of Gerti Davidson. Aunt of John E. Sayler Jr. Grandmother of Serena, Benjamin and Emilia Davidson. Donna graduated valedictorian of her class at Langley High School. She received a BA degree from University of Pittsburgh and a MA from Elmira College. In 1954 she married Louis Davidson. Donna taught Business in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and at Canajoharie High School, retiring after more than 30 years. Donna was committed to the development of human potential. She supported, challenged, encouraged and inspired excellence from students, family, colleagues and friends. She was generous with her time, wisdom and resources, She valued integrity and led by example. Her resilience and strength were apparent to all who knew her. American Field Service (AFS0 was an organization into which Donna invested her energy and care. She supported this educational exchange student program with her time and resources. Donna was actively involved hosting young adult students from Iran, Turkey, Switzerland and New Mexico. Donna has been active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and in an Eclectic Study Club which dates back to the late 1800's. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Johnstown. She participated in various youth activities including 4H and Scouting. Donna was an avid reader. Donna has been an animal lover who cherished her cats, dogs, horses, goats, ducks and geese. Donna has always enjoyed household skills. She has successfully maintained a historic family home and acreage independently for many years. The role of grandmother has been a commitment of love and source of joy to Donna. She engaged actively in the daily lives of her three grandchildren, supporting their growth and interests. She has taken great pride in their development and successes. At her request, there will be no formal calling hours or funeral service. Family and loved ones will gather at Evergreen Cemetery in Fonda to pay respects and remember Donna. Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the Johnstown Public Library, 38 S. Market Street, Johnstown, New York 12095. Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown, New York 12095. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com
.