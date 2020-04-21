|
|
Donna G. Hankinson Vitelli passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at the age of 66. Donna was born in Schenectady to her parents, the late John and Ruth (Breckenridge) Hankinson. She was a graduate of Duanesburg High School. For many years, Donna worked as a home health aide. In Donna's free time she enjoyed crafting, everything from stained glass to pottery, she could do it all. She was also an avid gardener. Above all things, Donna will be remembered for being an amazing wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Chester P. Vitelli, whom she married in August of 2001, as well as her two sons, John Johnson and Ray Johnson (Miranda) and her seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Glenn Hankinson (Tisha) and Andrea Rutherford (Charles). Due to the Covid-19 virus, services for Donna will be held at a later date. Because of Donna's love of animals, contributions in her name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020