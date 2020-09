Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna J. Hoffman of Calderwood Road passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born on January 17, 1953. She is the widow of Clifford Hoffman. Survivors include her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.





