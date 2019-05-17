Donna Jean Wolfe Burr, 79, passed into the arms of Jesus May 14, 2019. Donna was the first of six born to the late William E. Wolfe and Jean Alison Hay. She grew up in Stepney, CT. She graduated from UCONN with a degree in Home Economics. After marrying John, they bought the Burr Farm and raised their family in Sharon Springs, NY. Donna loved being a homemaker and was always up for the many challenges. Whether canning food, gardening, sewing or crafting, she always made time for her four children. Educating others on how to raise animals, make maple syrup, and milk cows was her passion. Donna loved her community and served as an EMT on the Sharon Rescue Squad. She taught us how to Recycle. She served as Secretary of County Farm Bureau for many years. This gave her a platform to teach people, especially elected officials, about farms. In her spare time, she was a substitute teacher as SSCS. Donna was fiercely independent, amazingly creative, and annoyingly stubborn. She raised her kids to also be independent. She also had a kind smile for all. She will be missed by all she knew. She was predeceased by her sons, John Burr jr, Stephen Burr, and her brother, Ford Wolfe. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Burr Sr; daughters, Julie A Burr, Jean (JR) Tyler, and grandchildren, John Morey, Amber Morey, & Robert Tyler. She is also survived by siblings, Alison Brunson, John Wolfe, Phillip Wolfe, Laurel Provost; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be Monday, May 20th, at 4 p.m., held at Zion St Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 114 Mesick Ave, Seward, NY. To send online condolences, visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019