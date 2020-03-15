|
|
Donna Lee "Nany" Thompson, 68, of Route 67, passed at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 14th, after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Troy, March 12, 1952, daughter of James and Velda Bartlett Bussing, she was raised by Ed and Mary Noradki in foster care. She graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1971. Donna worked a number of jobs beginning with the former Dunsters Drive In Malta, Servomation of Clifton Park and Parts Unlimited of Clifton Park. She quit working in 1995 to help raise her grandchildren, later becoming a healthcare aide, therapist, computer tech support and cooking instructor for many family and friends. She was also a Master of duct tape! Donna loved her family, pets and friends deeply. She also loved drives in rural Washington, Rensselaer and Bennington counties, on the back of her husband's motorcycle, or in the car with her dog Peanut on her lap. She was a king and sympathetic soul, with an infectious laugh and sense of humor, that she passed sown to her family. Predeceased by her parents, Ed Noradki, brothers, David McNeil, Dale Bussing and infant brother, James. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Kevin Thompson, her son, and daughter, from a previous marriage, Scott (Lisa) Furman with grandchildren, Ashley and Kira Furman and great-grandbabies, Alexis and Miranda Gannon. Daughter, Kattie (Jay) Dixon with granddaughter, Amber Peters and grandson, Kai Dixon. Her sister, Dawn Shere of Iowa and brother, Daniel Bussing. Foster mother Mary Noradki of Saratoga, foster sisters, Theresa Michel of Greenfield and Edith Stearrett of California. Special thanks to staff of WCCA, St. Peter's and Albany Medical for their compassionate care. Her beautiful spirit will live on in all she touched. As Nany would say, stop being a perckerhead! There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be set at a later date and announced by family via Facebook and other media. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Cancer Research, Huntington's Research or to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. To leave condolences, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020