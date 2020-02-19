Home

Donna M. Connor, 73, of Charlton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn with her loving family by her side. Born in Niskayuna on August 9, 1946, Donna was the daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Brown) Nickel. She was the devoted wife to the late Leonard Gordon Connor. They were married 50 years until his passing in 2016. Donna was a nurse's aide at Sunnyview Hospital in Schenectady. For several years she also used her artistic talent decorating cakes for Hannaford in Glenville. She was a member and communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. Donna greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid crafter, and talented painter. Donna also made many happy memories camping with her late husband and family. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Beth (Eric) Schadow; her sons, Edward (Kelly) Connor and Matthew Connor; her grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary and Madelynn Schadow, Alyssa (Tyler) Wood and Ashley Connor; her great-grandchildren, Bryce, Carter, Julianna and Elizabeth; her sister, Martha (John) Burns; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, which will be held on Thursday, February 20th at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's Hospice Inn or . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
