Donna Marie Smith, 68, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 6th, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Donna was the only daughter of Alfred E. and Marie I. (Deyo) Smith. She was a lifelong Albany girl and a graduated with a B.S. degree from Albany University. Employed by the NYS Office of Information Technology Services and the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance for many years, she made countless friends. She loved traveling, especially to her favorite location of Palm Springs, California. A tireless volunteer at Proctor's Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre, the Palace Theatre, and the Albany County Board of Elections, she loved giving her time to others in any way she could. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Joseph F. Bonkoski, III; brother, Donald (Jacqueline) Warner of Niskayuna; deceased brother, Raymond (Marian) Warner of Schuylerville; niece, Patricia (Chuck) Bentley of East Greenbush and longtime friend and confidante, Carol Wade (Bill) Gordon of Colonie. She will be sorely missed by many but we are all grateful to have spent some time with such a special human being. Special thanks to the Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit and the Operating Room at Albany Medical Center during Donna's time of need. Additional thanks to Mayah Sanderson of the Center for Donation and Transplant who orchestrated Donna's gracious election to donate her organs and tissue to give others a second chance. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at NewComer Cremations and Funerals at 343 New Kamer Road in Colonie. Contributions in Donna's honor can be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2019