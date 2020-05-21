Donna Rae (Wineland) Bowen
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On March 29, 2020, Donna Rae (Wineland) Bowen went to meet her heavenly father after a long battle with cancer. Born on September 1, 1952 in Erie, Pennsylvania, Donna grew up with siblings Linda Jean and John Raymond with parents Elma Meredith (Johnson) and Raymond Joseph Wineland on the outskirts of Mariaville, NY. Upon graduating from Schalmont High School in Rotterdam, NY in 1970, her wanderlust led her to hitchhike cross country with a friend to California to meet up with her parents who had moved to La Habra a year before. Her interest and talent in music prompted her to join a country/rock band where she played bass and sang. In all she played in several bands that played around California and eventually to several foreign country engagements including Japan. After her 20 year stint as a musician, her love of animals led her to take a position as a vet tech at an animal hospital. She finished off her working career with the United States Postal Service working in Placerville, CA, Corvallis OR and Truth or Consequences, NM before retiring to Chino Valley, AZ in 2014. Donna Rae is survived by sister, Linda Jean Perry, willow blue silver (formerly known as John Raymond Wineland), Jason Perry and his wife Leslie, grandnephews, Ryder and Cooper Perry and nephew, Matthew Perry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved