On March 29, 2020, Donna Rae (Wineland) Bowen went to meet her heavenly father after a long battle with cancer. Born on September 1, 1952 in Erie, Pennsylvania, Donna grew up with siblings Linda Jean and John Raymond with parents Elma Meredith (Johnson) and Raymond Joseph Wineland on the outskirts of Mariaville, NY. Upon graduating from Schalmont High School in Rotterdam, NY in 1970, her wanderlust led her to hitchhike cross country with a friend to California to meet up with her parents who had moved to La Habra a year before. Her interest and talent in music prompted her to join a country/rock band where she played bass and sang. In all she played in several bands that played around California and eventually to several foreign country engagements including Japan. After her 20 year stint as a musician, her love of animals led her to take a position as a vet tech at an animal hospital. She finished off her working career with the United States Postal Service working in Placerville, CA, Corvallis OR and Truth or Consequences, NM before retiring to Chino Valley, AZ in 2014. Donna Rae is survived by sister, Linda Jean Perry, willow blue silver (formerly known as John Raymond Wineland), Jason Perry and his wife Leslie, grandnephews, Ryder and Cooper Perry and nephew, Matthew Perry.



