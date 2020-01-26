|
|
Donna S. Wilson passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Bom in Carbondale, PA on November 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John J. Surdovel and Helen McCann Surdovel. Her Family moved to Schenectady in 1943. Donna graduated from St. Columbus School in 1957 and The College of St. Rose in 1961.On September 22, 1962, she married Michael G. Wilson at St. Thomas Church, Schenectady, NY. Donna was employed at G.E., Knolls Atomic Power Lab, The Grand Union, and The City of Schenectady Federal Credit Union where she also served on The Board of Directors. She was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Rosary Society, an avid bowler, a bridge club member, and a talented seamstress and quilter. She also crocheted many beautiful afghans for her family and friends to enjoy. Donna loved to entertain; the annual Christmas Party that she and Mike hosted was regarded as the best holiday party around. Guests were always treated to an array of homemade hors d'oeuvres and tasty desserts. If you were lucky enough to get there early, you could have a spot at the ironing board bar. Her love of entertaining carried over into the summer months when the entire family, and many friends, gathered for a two week stay in Wells, NY. In addition to her summers on Lake Algonquin, she enjoyed her travels to New Orleans, Key West, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, The Red Wood Forest, and Cape Cod. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael and their son John J. (Heather) Wilson of Schenectady and was a devoted grandmother to Tyler J. Wilson, of Rome, NY, and Jacob A. Wilson of Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Tuesday, January 28 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 at St. John the Evangelist Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum, Niskayuna. Donna's family would like to express extreme gratitude for the care she received while hospitalized at Albany Medical Center - C5 as well as the compassionate and thoughtful attention she received while at the St. Peter's Hospice Inn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Carmelite Sisters 1931 W. Jefferson Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 or The City Mission PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020