Doreen E. West, 89, passed away on April 23, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Randolph, VT on May 28, 1929 to Stuart and Ruth (O'Rourke) McDevitt. Doreen received her education at Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland, VT and the School of Nursing at St. Vincent Hospital in New York City. Doreen worked at several hospitals and nursing facilities including Rutland Hospital and Baptist Health and Rehabilitation before retiring in 1984. Her interests included bowling, volunteering at Our Lady of Grace church, and spending time with her beloved cat, Saki. She's also enjoyed sitting in her back porch to listen to and watch her birds. Her love of her family was her greatest joy in life. In addition to her parents, Doreen was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Richard West, Sr. They were high-school sweethearts who married on March 31, 1951. She was also predeceased by her oldest son, Richard West, Jr. Doreen is survived by Kathleen (Edward) Daniels of Clifton Park, Susan (David) Tiffany of Charlton, Kevin (Sarah) West of Clifton Park, Maureen (Martin) Gabriele of Coventry, CT and Julie Stay of Scotia. She was also blessed with many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, 73 Midline Rd. (Route 146A), Ballston Lake. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. At the request of the family, charitable contributions may be made in Doreen's name to Community Hospice or Helping Hands of Our Lady Of Grace Church, 73 Midline Rd. Ballston Lake, NY 12019. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019