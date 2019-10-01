The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Ryder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen G. Ryder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen G. Ryder Obituary
Doreen G. Ryder, 72, of Schenectady, passed away at the Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, NY and was the daughter of the late Louis and Carmella (Farina) Gaudio. She was a graduate of Schalmont High School. Doreen was an avid painter, small business entrepreneur and homemaker who loved visiting the casino. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Jeffrey Orologio. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Ryder (Karen) of Rotterdam Junction; three daughters, Tana L. Orologio of Rotterdam Junction, Stacie L. Ryder of Rotterdam Junction and Andi L. Ryder of Washington, DC; one brother, Anthony Gaudio of Schenectady; two sisters, Denise Stutzke of Galway and Joanna Kurtzner of Amsterdam and her former husband, Warren D. Ryder of Rotterdam Junction. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services for Doreen will be private. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now