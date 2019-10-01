|
Doreen G. Ryder, 72, of Schenectady, passed away at the Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, NY and was the daughter of the late Louis and Carmella (Farina) Gaudio. She was a graduate of Schalmont High School. Doreen was an avid painter, small business entrepreneur and homemaker who loved visiting the casino. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Jeffrey Orologio. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Ryder (Karen) of Rotterdam Junction; three daughters, Tana L. Orologio of Rotterdam Junction, Stacie L. Ryder of Rotterdam Junction and Andi L. Ryder of Washington, DC; one brother, Anthony Gaudio of Schenectady; two sisters, Denise Stutzke of Galway and Joanna Kurtzner of Amsterdam and her former husband, Warren D. Ryder of Rotterdam Junction. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services for Doreen will be private. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019