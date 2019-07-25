Doris A. Principe, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Wisconsin and raised in Oregon. True to form, Doris has written her own obituary. Doris was the daughter of the late Carl and Lillian Bjork. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Dr. John F. Principe, and her brother Carl LeRoy Bjork. She is survived by her seven children, Lynn (Mike), Randy (Mary Beth), Russell, Anthony Ronald (Cledia), Laura, Joan, and Jan; her sister Florence, and five grandchildren, Mathew, Nathan, Philip, Dominic and Skye. When she was 18, she proudly served with the United States Air Force. She was in communications and worked mostly teletype, switchboard, and tac lines, stationed at Hancock Field in Syracuse, NY. On Christmas day in 1954, she volunteered to work on switchboard when an off base call came in. The caller, who had a German accent, wanted the base commander. He was very rude when she said she couldn't call him on Christmas day, but put him through to the officer of the day. Because he was so rude, she listened in. He told of a woman leaving the country with top secret military papers, and where she would be at a certain time. He hung up before she could have the call traced. The military couldn't handle it, so the newly formed CIA picked her up, but she wouldn't talk. Three months later, Doris was on switchboard again when she answered an off base call. The minute she answered, she recognized the voice and quickly said, "The line you want is busy. May I ask who is calling?". The man told her "He was a tailor, and the officer's uniform was ready". She immediately notified the Office of Special Investigations and let them know. She got a commendation for catching a spy. A week before she got married in September 1955, the CIA tried to recruit her for her fast thinking. But she could not have the job if she was married. She was very glad she chose to marry instead. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Funerals & Cremations, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Malta Veterans Appreciation Program MVAP, 4158A Silver Beach Rd., Malta, NY 12020 c/o Renee Farley or on their website https://www.maltavets.com/ or to St. Jude P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 in Doris' memory. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019