1/
Doris and Roger Deuel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Doris and Roger Deuel will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Sacandaga Bible Conference with their son, Rev. David Deuel and Rev. Rob Phillips, co-officiating. Doris died on January 12, 2020 and Roger died on March 8, 2020. They were buried at the Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery in a small COVID-19 restricted family graveside service. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. If preferred, you may bring a lawn chair for outside seating. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. Johnstown, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sacandaga Bible Conference
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halgas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved