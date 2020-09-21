A memorial service for Doris and Roger Deuel will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Sacandaga Bible Conference with their son, Rev. David Deuel and Rev. Rob Phillips, co-officiating. Doris died on January 12, 2020 and Roger died on March 8, 2020. They were buried at the Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery in a small COVID-19 restricted family graveside service. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. If preferred, you may bring a lawn chair for outside seating. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. Johnstown, NY.



