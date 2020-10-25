1/1
Doris B. Horrocks
Doris B. Horrocks, 90, formerly of Rte. 236 passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth Wagner Dobert. Doris had been employed by Sears and Roebuck and then the NYS Department of Education from which she retired after 25 years of service. She was a long time communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Waterford and also attended services at Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa and St. Thomas Anglican Church in Clifton Park. Doris was well known for her fried chicken recipe. She loved her gardens with her flowers and birds as well as spending time with her kitties. She is the widow of Stanley W. Horrocks Jr. who died in 2018. She is survived by her children Kathleen Krug (late Alan Krug) and Brian Horrocks (Bonnie). She is the sister of Wesley and Frederick Dobert, the late Betty Kilcullen, Donald, Albert, Kenneth and Warren Dobert. She is the proud grandmother of the late Michael Krug, as well as her surviving grandchildren Amy Vooys (Dugan), Scott Krug (April), Ashley Bush (Josh), Ryan Comstock (Heidi) and Kenneth Comstock (Kim). 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:30 am at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford . Interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 pm. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Michael Krug Scholarship Fund in care of Canajoharie Central School, 136 Scholastic Way, Canajoharie, NY 13317. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
