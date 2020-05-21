Doris C. Kalohn, 89 years of age peacefully passed away on April 29, 2020 at the home she shared with her partner of 10 years Fred Schwerdtfeger in Williamston, South Carolina. Born to Gordon Byron and Helen Albertson Cole July 25, 1930 in Schenectady, NY. She attended Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady and furthered her education as a Registered Nurse, graduating from Albany Medical Center Nursing School. She was a devoted mother of three boys William, of Tequesta, Florida, James (Pamela) of Schenectady and John (Tom) of Iowa City, IA and wife of Frederick W. Kalohn Jr. until his passing in 1994; grandchildren, Jake (Jana) Warning, Kacey (Dillon) Buline and great-grandchild, Eli. Her interests and activities included Cub Scout den mother, Our Saviors Lutheran Church Choir Director, Thursday Bells directed by Helen Henshaw, Thursday Musical Club directed by Elmer Tidmarsh, women's barbershop chorus the Melodears. Her professional life ranged from Nursing at Albany Med, managing a small nursing home in Schenectady, working in the Heart Disease Intervention Program with Larry Bjurstrom at NYS Education. Other activities she enjoyed were being a yoga teacher at Kripalu. In the late 1960's and early 70's she was an avid volleyball player at the Schenectady YMCA and played in many USVBA tournaments with the YMCA's women's team. She served with her husband Fred on the USVBA local committee that hosted the National Tournament in Schenectady in 1976. Other activities included a Holistic Health Nurses group that promoted wellness. She loved to travel and made many trips with Aunt Ester, and her friend Karen Taber, ranging from St Johns VI, Alaska, Yellowstone and many other locations. Doris met Fred Kalohn at Sand Point Beach on the south end of Schroon Lake, a very special place for our family every year for Memorial Day and an August two week vacation in Cabin #2. In later life she traveled to Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach and Georgia Mountains with her partner Fred Schwerdtfeger. The last 23 years of her life were a gift when she received a liver transplant at New England Medical Center from Asako Mazawa, a Japanese exchange student at Framingham State College. Asako died tragically in a motorcycle accident. Asako had signed an organ donor card and discussed it with her parents, who honored her wishes. This gift of life was memorialized by Asako's father in a book about Asako, the cover of which had a photo of her superimposed over the letter Doris wrote to her family thanking them for their gift of life made possible by the liver transplant. Our families met many times, initially when her mother and sister traveled to Framingham for a donor recognition ceremony in Framingham that fall after the transplant. Doris traveled once with with her son John to visit Tokyo, to meet Asako's family and friends. Doris and the Mazawa family attended the Framingham State dedication of a memorial garden where some of Asako's ashes were interred. The Mazawa family also traveled back to the states for Doris' 80th birthday celebration, which made the front page of the Daily Gazette. Doris kept in touch with the Mazawa's twice a year, sending a bouquet of flowers at Christmas and on the anniversary of her transplant. The extra years of vibrant life were truly a gift. She was a very spiritual person and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a future date when gatherings are permitted. Interment of her ashes will be at the family plot in Parkview Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to benefit the Rose Garden in Central Park through the Rose Garden Restoration Committee; info at schenectadyrose.org or the New England Donor Services, Attn: Caitlyn Bernabucci, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.