Doris F. Johnson, 92, of Clifton Park, died January 21, 2020 in Winter Haven, Florida. There will be no formal services for Doris at this time. A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends this coming summer. Doris was born March 19, 1927 in Clifton Park, NY to William and Erminie (Fountain) Fawthrop. She was married to Carl Johnson and they just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in September. She was predeceased by her sisters, Hazel Hubbs and Ella Dennebaum and her brother, Douglas Fawthrop. She had two daughters, Karen Polnak (Mark) and the late Darlene Smitkin (Jason). Four grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Chad Hutchins, Jessica Furlow (Kim), Jennifer Smitkin (Chad Dorrough) and Jason Smitkin (Erika). Two great-granddaughters, Madison Dorrough and Makenna Smitkin. She also had two step grandsons and their families as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Doris worked at General Electric in Schenectady NY after high school and later on worked for and retired from NYS Dept of Motor Vehicles. Doris and Carl loved to travel. After they retired, they spent time in every single state in this country, as well as Canada. They visited all the national parks and tourist attractions. They also loved taking cruises. One of their favorite trips was their cruise to Alaska. During the winter they would travel all around Florida watching spring training games. Doris loved her Dodgers and always would bring home baseball souvenirs to her grandchildren when they returned. Summers were spent at their camp on Sacandaga Lake where all the family would gather and spend quality time together. Most recently Doris and Carl spent winters as snowbirds at their home in Winter Haven, Florida. Doris was devoted to her grandchildren. She played a very active role in each of their lives. She attended all their sporting games, birthday parties, school events. Mostly, Doris treasured time with her family whether it was at camp or around her kitchen table. Doris and Carl died only 5 weeks apart. They had a partnership like no other. They were a team and always together. Their love for each other was so great that we believe she could not bear to live in this world without him. So, they are together again. We will be forever grateful for the love and care they gave us.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020