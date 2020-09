Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris K. Hand Sargood, 85, of Pittstown, peacefully entered into eternal life, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 12, 2020.Please express your condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com

