Doris L. Rucinski


1931 - 2020
Doris L. Rucinski Obituary
Doris L. Rucinski, 88, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020 following a long illness. Born in Schenectady on August 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Myra (Millman) Turner. Doris was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School Class of 1949. She retired from Suburban Propane. Doris was a member of the Stanford Heights Fire Department Auxiliary for many years. After 55 wonderful years of marriage, Doris was predeceased in 2004 by her loving husband, John A. Rucinski Sr., to whom she was married on August 21, 1949. She was also predeceased by her parents, her two sisters, Marlene Manuli and Marjorie Garrison, and her two brothers, William Turner and Alexander Turner Jr. Survivors include her two sons, John A. (Pauletta) Rucinski Jr of Wilton, William (Denise) Rucinski of Schenectady; grandchildren, Rosemary (Clint) Prestipino of Schenectady, William "BJ" (Kim) Rucinski Jr of Albany, Clint (Heather) Harrington of Ft. Edward and three great-grandchildren, Colby, Madison and Emma. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Beatrice Rucinski and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment at Evergreen Memorial Park will be held privately amongst family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her name to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206, or to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
