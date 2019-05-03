Doris L. Salisbury, age 74, of Callaghan Boulevard, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on May 1, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Doris was born on November 27, 1944 in Troy, New York and was the daughter of the late William A. and Doris (Coonradt) Cary. Doris attended Hoosic Valley Central Schools and graduated in 1962. Following school, Doris was employed by the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance. After spending some time with NYS, Doris was employed at O'Rourke Middle School and Stevens Elementary School in the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District, retiring in 2009. Doris enjoyed bird watching, cake decorating, reading – especially about the Amish, baking cookies with her grandchildren and being the best Mimi. Doris is survived by Douglas A. Salisbury, her beloved husband of 45 years; her wonderful children, Kimberly (Christopher) Hoffman of Noblesville, IN, David (Kristin) Salisbury of Saratoga Springs, Scott (Traci) Salisbury of Malta and Matthew (Jennifer-Ann) Salisbury of Burnt Hills; her many loved grandchildren, Kaleigh, Jason, Kendra and Jacob Hoffman, Joseph, Catherine, Elizabeth, Justin, Nathan, Makayla, Zachary and Madelyn Salisbury; her dear siblings, Nannette (Thomas) Palmer of Schaghticoke, John (Katherine) Cary, Jacksonville FL and Kenneth (Joan O'Connor) Cary, Ormond Beach, FL; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. There will be a private ceremony for family members. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Doris to (www.Donate.lls.org) or the Scotia-Glenville Lions Club, P.O. Box 2001, Scotia, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. They encourage you to view and leave messages on Doris's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 3, 2019