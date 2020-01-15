|
|
Doris M. Deuel, 93, of Broadalbin, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Roger; a son, David (Nancy) Deuel; four grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacandaga Bible Conference, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020