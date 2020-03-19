|
Doris M. Smith, 87, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020. Doris was born in Schenectady the daughter of the late Lottie and Raymond Reedy, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident. Family was everything to Doris and her home was the gathering place for many family events. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved Irish music. Doris was predeceased by her husband Marin Smith, Sr., son Martin Smith, Jr., daughter Barbara Smith and her 5 of her siblings. She is survived by her grandsons Bert (Sheila) Hopper and Nathan Smith, great grandchildren: Michael, Matthew and Megan, daughter-in-law Cynthia Smith, brothers: Thomas, Reedy, Edward Reedy, Sr. and Ervin Reedy and a host of nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be private at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held Saturday 10:30 am at Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020