Doris M. Van Schaick, a resident of Sharon Springs since 1951 and previously of Sloansville, died on Tuesday, December 3, at her residence after a short illness. She was 86. Born in Schenectady on May 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Caryl and Almina (Scutt) DeGroff. She was a 1951 graduate of Schoharie Central School and was a varsity basketball cheerleader for five years and active in glee club while at the school. Doris worked for the former Wohl's Department Store in Cobleskill; and the Maple's Adult Home and Hollywood Motor Inn, both in Sharon Springs, retiring in 1995. During her youth, she was a member of the former Sloansville Baptist Church and she sang in the church choir. She was a giving, loving person who was very devoted to family. Her laugh was infectious and famous locally. Pastimes included enjoying music, singing, gardening and birdwatching. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Phil Van Schaick; a daughter, Linda Smith; a son, Rick Buttery, a stepdaughter, Nancy Sykes; a brother, Harold (Jackie) DeGroff; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three daughters, Debra, Cynthia, and Pamela; and a brother, Kenneth. Visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs. Service and burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Marathon for a Better Life, PO Box 268, Warnerville, NY 12187.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019