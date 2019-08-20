|
Doris R. Shave, 80, of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Inn of Community Hospice with her family at her side. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Henri and Pauline Remillard. Doris enjoyed family, shopping, babysitting, visiting the beach and watching Hallmark movies. Along with her late husband Ed, they enjoyed many winters in Ft. Myers Florida and developed tremendous friendships. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Doris is the beloved mother of Michael (Mara) Shave, Ken (Tina) Shave and Deborah (Kevin) Maloney. She is the sister of Janet (Richard) Conway and the late Larry Remillard (Bernadette survives). Doris is the sister in law of Arthur (Becky) Shave, Andrew (Janet) Shave, William (Donna) Shave, Paul (Marie) Shave and the late Marilyn Shave and Robert Shave (Nora survives). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, Carman Rd., Guilderland where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrated Doris' life on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Saratoga National VA Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019