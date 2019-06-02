Home

Doris T. Reynolds, age 86, passed away at home in Clifton, VA on Friday, May 24, 2019. Doris was the beloved wife of Arthur T. Reynolds, Jr.; mother of Tom Reynolds and his wife, Sharon; grandmother of Sean Reynolds and the sister of the late Patricia Salamon. Relatives and friends may call at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Please view the guestbook online at www.mountcastle.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019
