|
|
Doris V. (Wescott) Bach Blanchard passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at Glendale Home, at the age of 94. She was surrounded by loving family. She was the beloved mother of Virginia Bach Folger and Richard Bach and loving mother in law of Judy Bach. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tanya Folger Thorne (Joseph F. Jr.) Daniel Folger, and Erika Kramer (David) and her great-grandchildren, Michael Thorne, and Caden Kramer, Sawyer Kramer and Amelia Kramer. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Hans G. Bach; her brother, Roy L. Wescott, and her sister, Edna L. Allen. Many other loving family, including many nieces and nephews, and friends will cherish her memory. Doris was born in Newark, New Jersey and graduated from Morristown High School in Morristown, NJ. She worked as a private secretary and an accounting clerk. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Mohawk Trail Neighborhood at Glendale Home and the Community Hospice for their excellent care, loving attention and caring support. Burial will be at Restland Memorial Cemetery, DeForest Road, East Hanover, New Jersey on August 8 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Community Hospice. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019