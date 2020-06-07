Dorothea DeMartino Salvador, 84, formerly of Hawthorne St. in Schenectady, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Loudonville Assisted Living Residence. Born in Schenectady on September 4, 1935, Dorothea was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Stella Grisanti DeMartino. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady in 1953. She joined the New York State Bar Association staff in 1960 as a secretary to the Executive Director. In 1972 she was promoted to Administrative Assistant and in 1977 became an Executive Assistant. Dorothea was later named Director of Meetings in 1992 and retired in 1997. Her career with NYSBA spanned 4 decades and 38 NYSBA Presidents. She was a former member of the National Association of Bar Executives (NABE), the New York Society of Association Executives (NYSAE), the American Society Association Executives (ASAE) and the Hemisphere Club. In 1993, she was the third person to receive the New York Marriott Marquis prestigious "Commitment to Excellence Award" for her 30 years of dedication and service to the meeting industry and the New York Bar Association. Dorothea and Ron enjoyed spending afternoons at the casinos in New York and Florida. They spent winters at their condo in Boynton Beach, Fla., summers at their cottage at Galway Lake, and in between at their home in Schenectady. Dorothea loved everything Frank Sinatra, gossip or "dirt" as she called it, and being "on the go" until the onset of her illness. She was a longtime parishioner of St. John The Evangelist Church and had a lifelong love of animals. In addition to her parents, Dorothea was also predeceased by the love of her life, Ronald J. Salvador, who died in 2015, her brothers; Michael DeMartino, Joseph DeMartino, her sisters; Mary Nowicki and Helen Bouck, and her nephew; Michael Bouck. She is survived by her nieces; Karen Gardner of The Villages, Fla., and Michelle Adams of Clifton Park, NY, nephews; Nicholas DeMartino, Robert, John and James Nowicki, step daughter; Lori Salvador, her sisters in law; Pauline DeMartino and Ruth DeMartino, step grandchildren; Jacqueline, Jacob and Jared Urys as well as many great nieces, nephews and cousins in Schenectady, Canada and Sicily. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorothea was laid to rest at the Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave. Glenville, NY 12302. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Loudonville Assisted Living Residence, Memory and Enhanced Care Units who became family to her and treated Dorothea with love, kindness, respect and gave her excellent care, especially Darcy, Carrin, Najee, Jane, Kim and Missy. Also thanks to Rev. Fisher of St. Pius Church for his compassion and kindness in Dorothea's time of need. A special thank you also to Dr. Donna Heffernan and Robin Connolly NP, of Home Medical Associates for providing exceptional care for the elderly home bound, which allowed Dorothea to age in place in a familiar environment. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.