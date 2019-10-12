The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Dorothy A. Bell

Dorothy A. Bell Obituary
Dorothy A. Bell, 96, entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Thursday. Dorothy was born in Schenectady, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline Dagastine Landry. She was a 1940 graduate of Nott Terrace High School and began work at the General Electric. Dorothy was later employed for 20 plus years at the Galesi Group in Voorheesville as an administrative assistant. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Dorothy was a kind, generous and devoted woman. She was predeceased by her husband, whom she married on August 24, 1947, Carmen L. Bell until his death on January 4, 1994. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Cynthia (Keith) Lamp, Venessa (Rick) Gnidowski and Toni L. Bell; adoring grandchildren, Richard (Tish) Gabree and Krysta (Fred) Graham; and three great-grandchildren, Landon, Riley and her fraternal twin, Ryder Graham. A private service will be held at a date to be determined from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes at JDRF.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
