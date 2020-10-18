Dorothy A. Lewinski, 101, passed away peacefully at her daughters home surrounded by her loving family on October 13, 2020. Born and educated in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mabel Bray. Dorothy married her beloved husband, Stanley "Frank" Lewinski on June 26, 1938. Together they shared 49 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1987. She was a dedicated homemaker, being the heart of her family, she always made sure her family's needs were met. Dorothy was a long-time member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady serving on the rosary society along with being a former member of the Bishop Gibbons Mothers Club. She was a member of the Edison Club where her and her husband enjoyed playing golf. Above all she cherished the time she spent with her family and will be greatly missed. Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her children Barbara Brown and Paul Lewinski (Judiann). She is also survived by her grandchildren David Brown (Kathleen), Vicki Brown (Stephen Roberts), Robert Lewinski (Amarie), Timothy Lewinski and Bryan Lewinski and her great grandchildren Haley Brown, Christian Brown, Halle Lewinski, Hayden Lewinski, Sarah Lewinski and Ryan Lewinski. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents and husband Stanley "Frank" Lewinski, she was predeceased by her beloved son in law Charles Brown in 2019, her brother Walter Bray, sisters Eleanor Fitzsimmons and Gladys Carlough and her niece Patricia Reilly. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private for Dorothy's family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville with burial to follow at Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to a charity of one's choice
