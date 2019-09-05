The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:45 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
Dorothy A. Wolf


1921 - 2019
Dorothy A. Wolf, 97, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, Albany, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Wolf, whom she shared 73 years of marriage. Born October 13, 1921 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of John and Sophia (Stern) Vageline. Dorothy graduated from Draper High School, married, raised her family and later owned and operated Imperial Lanes in Amsterdam, NY, where she made lasting friendships. She had a zest for life and her love for family and friends was endless. She cared for all God's creatures and devoted herself to that cause. She was a parishioner of Zion Lutheran Church. Loving mother of Karen Crow and her husband, Henry; Karl Wolf and his wife, Sue; four grandchildren, Sherri Gallup, Tracy Bigelow, Rachel Brzezenski and husband Christian; Ronda Wolf Macdonald; nine great-grandchildren and several nephews. Ashley, her faithful beagle, will miss her mommy. She was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Wozniak, brother, John Vageline, Paul Gallup, husband of Sherri, Verlon Macdonald, husband of Ronda and son-in-law, Richard Higgins. A ceremony will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. (meet at 1:45 p.m. at the visitor center) at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, beside her beloved husband. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice or perform an act of kindness in remembrance of Dorothy. God has you in his keeping; we have you in our hearts
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
