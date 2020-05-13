Dorothy B. Hochmuth, 98, of Schenectady, passed away at home on Sunday May 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schoharie, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jenny (Rickard) Borst. She was a home maker. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also very passionate about reading. Dorothy was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Hochmuth, one son, Richard Hochmuth, one daughter, Alice Holdridge, a brother, Frank Borst and a sister, Ethel Patten. She is survived by four sons, Paul Hochmuth (Julia), John Hochmuth (Lynnda), Peter Hochmuth (Jacqueline) and Thomas Hochmuth (Amy), six daughters, Ann Singleton (David), Joan Labombard (Edward), Mary Lou MacCallum (Dean), Linda Norgaard (Joseph), Marcia Kaufman ((Steven) and Rose Hochmuth. Dorothy is also survived by 27 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services for Dorothy are private. Interment will be in St. Cyril and Method Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 13, 2020.