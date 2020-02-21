|
Dorothy Bernadine Falcone Marra passed away on February 16th at the age of 96. Dorothy was born on August 7, 1923, to Alfred and Lena Comenzo Falcone. She was raised by Alfred and Clara Comenzo Falcone following the death of her mother at an early age. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Schenectady, graduated from Nott Terrace High School and was married to Dr. Philip Marra. Dorothy worked as a homemaker for her family while her children were growing up and later spent several years working for the Niskayuna Public School District. She also worked tirelessly on behalf of her daughter, Jennifer, who was a person with disabilities. She was a constant advocate for Jennifer's education and physical needs. Dorothy is survived by her children, Marlene Marra Omlor (Steven) and Dr. Philip Marra (Susan). She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Marra. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Vanessa Mills (Terry Griesmer) and Emily Cook (Ted), Beth Grov`e (Christiaan), Kathleen Marra and Philip Marra, and great-grandchildren, Nathan Mills, and Cole, Sophie and Jonah Cook, her brother Gene Falcone (Florence) and several nieces and nephews. At Dorothy's request, her service and burial will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to any animal shelter or humane society or to the Center for Disability Services. The DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements and a complete obituary can be viewed on their website.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020