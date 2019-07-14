Dorothy Bates Hopkinson, age 95, of Lawmar Lane, died in the comfort of her own home surrounded by those she loved on July 12, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1923 in Burnt Hills, NY and was the daughter of the late George and Sybil (Curtis) Bates. Mrs. Hopkinson was a life-long Burnt Hills resident who was very involved in the community. Mrs. Hopkinson graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and attended Russell Sage College. Mrs. Hopkinson was a past President of PTA, United Methodist Women's Club, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Hamilton Hopkinson; loving mother of Helen (John) Afana, Susan Garrett, Richard (Deb) Hopkinson and Matthew (Nancy) Hopkinson; devoted grandmother of John Afana, Mark Afana, Eric Afana, Jenelle Lybbert and Tom Afana, Scott Garrett and Laura (Chad) Meyer, Amy and Robin Hopkinson; caring great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Carlton Bates. Aunt to Judy Heflin (Gary), Carol Bates (Jon), and Bonnie Durst (Dean). Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd., Ballston Lake. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery Saturday at 10 a.m. A celebration of life to follow in September. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Saratoga Road, Burnt Hills, NY 12027; or the at donations.diabetes.org. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 14, 2019