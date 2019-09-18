|
Dorothy Bates Hopkinson, age 95, died in the comfort of her own home surrounded by those she loved on July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Hamilton Hopkinson; loving mother of Helen (John) Afana, Susan Garrett, Richard (Deb) Hopkinson and Matthew (Nancy) Hopkinson; devoted grandmother of John Afana, Mark Afana, Eric Afana, Jenelle Lybbert and Tom Afana, Scott Garrett and Laura (Chad) Meyer, Amy and Robin Hopkinson; caring great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Carlton Bates. Aunt to Judy Heflin (Gary), Carol Bates (Jon), and Bonnie Durst (Dean). All are welcome to attend her memorial service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Saratoga Road, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, or the American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019