Dorothy C. Eidens, 91, of 180 No. Main St, died Thursday, Feb 27th, at home, following an illness. Born in Olean, NY March 5, 1928, daughter of the late William and Edna Clark, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Clarence "Bud" Eidens in 1975. Dorothy was a secretary for New York Telephone in Albany, retiring in 1990 after 28 years. She enjoyed Lake George camping and boating with family and friends. She had a great life with her late husband, and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and many parts of America after his passing. She enjoyed daily newspaper crossword puzzles, and always an afternoon Manhattan. She also enjoyed St. Luke's on the Hill Church's service held at the Mid-Rise. Her children, grand and great grandchildren were the joy that would light up her life. Survivors include her three loved children: Jeffrey (Jacquelyn) Eidens of Clifton Park and Johnson City, TN Michael (Kathryn)Eidens of Clifton Park and Michelle Eidens of Stillwater. Cherished grandchildren: Melisa (Jason) Dettbarn, Brian (Lacy) and Matthew Eidens, Darrell (Stacey) Woods and Katie (Matthew) Woods-Wright, along with 12 adored great grandchildren. Also Oscar her beloved feline. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Allegany Cemetery, Allegany, NY Remembrances may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020