After a short illness Dorothy passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 97 with family by her side. She graduated from Battin High School in Elizabeth, NJ and was employed by the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ for 16 years before her marriage to Julius Senapole in 1956. They resided in Duanesburg, NY for 43 years until they retired and relocated to Barefoot Bay, FL. Following Julius' passing in 1999, she married James Clinton in 2002. Dorothy was a member of the USO during WWII, a 4H leader for many years, a talented seamstress, quilter and cross-stitcher, an avid bowler, a Red Hat Society member, and an auxiliary member of the Sebastian River Hospital. She and Jules also enjoyed square dancing. Dorothy was predeceased by both husbands, Julius and James. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Gary) Dubinsky of NY and Nancy (Ted) Adriance of VT; six grandchildren, Jessica Pulenskey of NY, Ted (Emily) Adriance of VT, Joshua (Natasha) Adriance of Canada, Benjamin (Lydie) Adriance of Canada, Tracey Dubinsky (Chris) of NY, and Michael (Holly) Dubinsky of MI; and 13 great-grandchildren, Parker, Grayson, Ezra, Ivy, Sylvie, Ophelia, Mika, Jasmine, Alexis, Dakota, Brianna, Emorie and Bennett. Calling hours will be held at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie NY on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a graveside service at Esperance Cemetery in Esperance, NY. The family would like to express a sincere "thank you" to the A-wing staff at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville NY for their love and care of Dorothy during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, those willing to do so may donate to the Remsen Memorial Post 982 VFW, 10526 Steuben Street, Remsen, NY 13438. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Clinton Family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Dorothy's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019