Sister Dorothy DiCristofaro, MPF, 88 died Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Hall, Home Healthcare Center of the Filippini Sisters, Villa Walsh Motherhouse, Morristown, NJ after a brief bout with cancer. Her viewing was held on Monday, June 24, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian burial and Internment in Ave Maria Cemetery at Villa Walsh. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY, Sr. Dorothy entered the Religious Teachers Filippini in 1949 after graduating from St. Joseph's Academy. She made her religious profession in 1953. Sr. Dorothy was awarded a BA degree in English from St. John University, NY and an MA in English from Villanova University. She taught in the Archdioceses of Newark, NJ, the Diocese of Brooklyn, the Diocese of Camden and Villa Victoria Academy, Trenton, NJ. Through the years, Sr. Dorothy held many administrative roles in the Institute of the Filippini Sisters. For twenty-four years (four terms) she was elected General Councilor in Rome. She also held many different roles in Medstead, England. Sr. Dorothy sacrificed many years away from her homeland, yet always very willingly accepted whatever assignment was given her. In total, she spent 35 years abroad returned to America in 2013. Sr. Dorothy was highly respected, revered and loved by family, her religious community and all those she ministered to both in the United States and abroad. Sr. Dorothy was the eldest of eleven children. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Pasquale (Pat) DiCristofaro, and her brothers, Mario, Anthony, John, Paul and sisters, Julia Lewis, Mary Gatto and Patricia DiCristofaro. Sr. Dorothy is survived by her brothers, Richard (Lyn) and Joseph (Virg); sister, Irene (Peter) Mirabito and sister-in-law, Jill Grims; as well as many devoted, loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Dorothy may be sent to St. Joseph Hall C/O Sr. Ascenza Tizzano, MPF, Provincial Superior, Villa Walsh, 455 Western Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960. Arrangements by Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 - 973-539-0622. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019