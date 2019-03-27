Dorothy E. Brunell, 86, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Rutland, Vermont on August 27, 1932, she was the daughter of Robert and Myrtle Shaw. She was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and Mildred Elley Business School. Dorothy started her career at Schenectady Savings Bank and then worked for General Electric Co. She became a stay at home mom, raising her family and later returning to work for Doheny Oil and retiring from Congress Gas and Oil in 1993. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Dorothy loved to cook and bake for her family. She was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed traveling and attending NASCAR races. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Myrtle Shaw; sister, Phyllis Mangino; and stepson, Mark Brunell. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gaylord; daughter, Jill Chouinard (Bryan); granddaughters, Justine Howe and Jordyne Howe; several nieces and nephews; and her favorite four-legged companion, Gauge Walter. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 29 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff of 3 Springs at Wesley Health Care Center for their care and compassion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary