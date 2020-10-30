Dorothy E. Henwood, 82, formerly of Scotia, NewYork died in New Braunfels, Texas on September 26, 2020. She was born in Dunmore, PA on June 28, 1938, the daughter of Roy and Helen Henwood. She graduated from Oneonta High School, in Oneonta, New York, Dickenson College, in Carlisle, PA, and Sienna College. She taught English for many years at VanCorlear Middle School in Schenectady and retired from teaching at Oneida Middle School. She was a member of First Reformed Church, Scotia, Seroptomists of Schenectady and for many years ushered at her beloved Proctors Theatre. She is survived by two sisters, Jean Henwood and Carolyn Norris, both of New Braunfels, Texas, two nephews and one niece and their families. Burial will be in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore, PA with a private family gathering. Memorial contributions may be made to Proctors Theatre or to the charity of your choice
.