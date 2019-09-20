|
Dorothy Ellen (Ellis) Foster, Mother, Grandmother and Storyteller, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 17, 2019. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on August 15, 1928. She resided in Schenectady most of her life, and served her family and community throughout her entire life. Dorothy attended Geneseo State College, the time she spent there laid the foundation for the many years she devoted to guiding and influencing the lives of countless students in the Mohonasen and Schenectady school districts. Following retirement she continued to substitute teach until the age of 75. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, bowling, reading and long, long conversations. She was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, and a board member of both the Wildwood program and Cornell Cooperative Extension. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Lawrence Lee Foster Sr., and her children, Lawerence Lee Foster Jr. and Doncella Lynne Hinton. She is survived by her children, Josephine Anderson, Christopher Foster, Robert (Donna) Foster, Melody (Tony) Mosher, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and her dear friends, Ann and Betty. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sonrise Bible Church. Service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Schenectady County Public Library Gift and Memorial Fund. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019