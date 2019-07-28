Home

Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
Dorothy Geraldine Collins

Dorothy Geraldine Collins Obituary
Dorothy Geraldine (Bordeaux) Collins of Wilmington, N.C., passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, on July 24th 2019. Dorothy was born in Wilmington and later moved to Fultonville, N.Y., with her husband James, where she raised her family and spent many years employed by the Fonda-Fultonville Central School District. Dorothy had a love for people and she could be a friend to anyone. Dorothy was a kind hearted religious person with a passion for classical music, as well as the arts, and she will be missed by many. Dorothy is survived by her husband James E. Collins, her children James, William, David, Brenda, Janet, and Holly with sons-in law Peter and Ronald, her grandchildren Justin, Ashley, Paige, Rachel, Joseph, Alexandra and Nathan, and her great grandchildren Bella, James, Aiden and Logan, with nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on July 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to The Peace Baptist Church in Wilmington, N.C.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 28, 2019
