Dorothy Grosvenor Hale, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Glenville, NY on December 28, 2019 with her beloved Yorkie, Chester and daughter, Susan by her side. Born on May 22, 1928 in Grosvenor's Corners, NY, daughter of the late Ernest and Lillian Chislet Grosvenor, Dorothy was the youngest of four children. She was predeceased by her siblings, James Grosvenor, Virginia Grosvenor Kobischen and Henrietta Grosvenor Smith. Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. Her classmates nicknamed her "Scotia Sunshine" and in her yearbook they wrote, "Sunny smiles and sunny ways go together." Truly, her warmth and love touched all she met. Following high school, she worked at the 1st National Bank of Scotia. She met and married her husband, the late Maurice P. Hale, Jr., at the First Presbyterian Church of Schenectady. They became founding members of the East Glenville Community Church, where they were very active and raised four boys and a girl. Homemaking and caring for her children were Dorothy's passions. She was a great mother and very proud of her family. She and her husband loved taking care of their rural property in the Glenville hills. It was a bit of paradise on earth with Dorothy's many flower gardens and idyllic pond. Last September, Dorothy's life was celebrated with her favorite songs and friends at Proctor's Theater, in a concert called "Scotia Sunshine" presented by her daughter Susan Hale. She is survived by her children, James, David, Richard, Robert and Susan, her niece, Donna Grosvenor Kingsbury, her nephew, Eric Kobischen, her 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Although she is with the Lord and her love surrounds us, Dorothy's beautiful smile and quick wit will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Saratoga Chapel, 359 Eastline Road Ballston Lake. A burial service of Maurice and Dorothy's ashes will be held at Grosvenor's Corners Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020 - their wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020